Vice Speaker of Armenian Parliament receives German Ambassador

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan on November 28 had a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Armenia Bernhard Matthias Kiesler, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

The sides highly appreciated the current level of Armenian-German relations and attached importance to the further development of bilateral ties, as well as deepening of inter-parliamentary relations.

During the meeting a number of issues relating to the development of inter-parliamentary ties and cooperation in different international platforms were discussed.