Water tariff increase to be subsidized in 2018

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. In accordance to a bill addressed to the government by the state water economy committee, the 11,4 dram price increase of water tariff for consumers will be subsidized by the government in 2018, the committee told ARMENPRESS.

The subsidizing resources will be allocated from the reserve fund.

The amount of the subsidy will depend on factual water supply and water drainage volumes.

Earlier in November, the government watchdog approved a 11,4 dram price increase of potable water supply and water drainage services. But taking into account the Prime Minister’s instruction to keep the tariff unchanged for consumers, the price increase will be subsidized for consumers.