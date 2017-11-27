The agreement reflects high level harmonization between Armenia and EU on NK conflict settlement – Ambassador Switalski

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Head of the EU delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski thinks that the recently signed partnership agreement between Armenia and the EU reflects the high level harmonization between the sides on NK conflict settlement, Switalsi announced on November 27 in a meeting with reporters. “The formulations existing in the agreement reflect the very high level of common position between Armenia and the EU”, ARMENPRESS reports Switalski saying.

According to him, the agreement very clearly indicates the idea that the EU supports a peaceful settlement of the conflict, supports the efforts of the Minsk Group and its Co-chairs, and is ready to contribute to the confidence building process in the region. “The EU is ready to contribute to the confidence building process by providing adequate support, as well as to the post-conflict rehabilitation activities. We believe in the development of Armenia and the region, as well as in the importance of a peaceful settlement to this conflict for the establishment of stability in the European Neighborhood”, the EU official added.

The CEPA signed between Armenia and the EU on November 24 states the importance of reaching a peaceful and lasting settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, based on the principles of the UN Charter and the OSCE Helsinki Final Act, particularly the principles referring to the non use of force or the threat to use it, territorial integrity of states, equality of nations and right of peoples to self-determination.