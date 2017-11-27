MP Harutyunyan considers EU-Armenia new deal a good opportunity to modernize country’s economy

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed with the EU is an opportunity for Armenia to modernize its economy, Khosrov Harutyunyan – chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on economic affairs, RPA faction MP, said during the parliamentary hearings on Armenia’s withdrawal from the EAEU initiated by the Yelk faction, Armenpress reported.

“Will we use this opportunity, we will have really major opportunities to ensure our economy’s dynamic growth by combining the diversified markets and production. If we do not have all these, we should blame only us”, he said.

The MP, however, stated that Armenia is able to utilize all the opportunities provided by the agreement signed with the EU aimed at modernizing and developing the economy.

Armenia and EU signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on November 24 in Brussels in the presence of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and President of the European Council Donald Tusk. The document was signed by Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.