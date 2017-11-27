Justice minister highlights implementation of e-tools in fight against corruption

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The fight against corruption shouldn’t be limited only with legislative work. One of the program points of the anti-corruption body will be aimed at raising the legal awareness of the society, Justice Minister of Armenia Davit Harutyunyan said during a November 27 conference on prevention of corruption and protection of human rights.

According to the minister, legislative management isn’t less important, and in order to implement it, the society’s legal consciousness must first of all be changed.

“In this regard we have great expectations with the corruption prevention body, one of the important program points of which is public education. If our legal consciousness doesn’t change, all these beautiful reforms will remain on paper”, he said.

The minister highlighted the use of modern tools, namely electronic tools, which already give results.

According to him, the number of offices rendering official services increased nearly three times in a year, and the number of consumers nearly 3-4 times.

“This means the demand exists and the tool that we created is working”, he said.