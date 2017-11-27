Vice Speaker Sharmazanov departs for St. Petersburg
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov departed for St. Petersburg on November 27 on a working visit, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.
During the visit the Vice Speaker will meet Sergey Antufiev, acting Secretary General of the CIS IPA Council, as well as will participate in the session of CIS IPA defense and security standing committee, and the ceremony dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War.
