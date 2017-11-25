Armenia among leading regional countries in terms of measures for fight against climate change

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is among the leading countries in the region in terms of the measures against climate change. UNDP Climate Change Project Coordinator Diana Harutyunyan told at a press conference at ARMENPRESS media hall that the works carried out by Armenia were presented in detail during the 23rd conference of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Germany recently.

“Armenia is the 14th country that reports on its progress – what it has done for cutting greenhouse gas emissions. We record that compared to the 90s a decline in greenhouse emissions has been recorded in our country in the recent years. Today Armenia has a volume of emissions equal to 30-40% of the 1990s. The task is set so that productions have less emissions, which means that economy will develop but the volume of emissions does not rise”, Diana Harutyunyan said. According to her, coal fuel is used in Armenia in a small amount, which is a progress. In addition, 70% of the vehicles in Armenia have turned to compressed gas, while gas is a cleaner fuel than petrol or diesel fuel.

“Today Armenia gives great place to solar energy projects. This is also considered a step forward. Armenia has set a task to increase the volume of renewable energy to 50% until 2030, today it’s 36%”, Diana Harutyunyan said.

The conference of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change took place in Germany on November 6-17. Over 16 thousand participants were present, including 9200 state officials, 5500 representatives from UN bodies/agencies and civil society. The main topic was the implementation of Paris agreement.