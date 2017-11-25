Henrikh Mkhitaryan may return to Borussia Dortmund

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Captain of the Armenian national team, Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan can return to Borussia Dortmund, ARMENPRESS reports The Times writes.

The “Red devils” will not mind to get rid of Mkhitaryan. By this they will bring back part of the money payed for the midfielder in 2016. Borussia Dortmund will take measures to bring the footballer back if Mourinho decides to get rid of the footballer.

Mkhitaryan has missed a number of recent matches. Mourinho told ESPN that he did not like the last 4-5 games by Mkhitaryan. He noted that Mkhitaryan has retreated both in terms of scoring goals and making assists.