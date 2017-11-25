Contractual soldier dies suddenly in Vanadzor, Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Contractual soldier Garnik Petrosyan, 1981, died suddenly in the regiment of Vanadzor.

Press secretary of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan comfirmed the information in an interview with ARMENPRESS. “His health sharply deteriorated. He died on the way to hospital”, he said.

The serviceman was a resident of Shahumyan village of Lori Province.