Armenian President sends condolence telegram to President of Egypt

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a condolence letter to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the occasion of the terror attack in Rawda mosque in North Sinai, claiming lives of hundreds of innocent people.

“Armenia severely condemns that inhuman deed and reaffirms its solidarity to its friendly Egypt in its fight against terrorism.

In this difficult period I extent my sincere condolences to You, the friendly people of Egypt and the relatives of the victims, wishing them fortitude and courage, and a speedy recovery to the injured”, ARMENPRESS reports reads the condolence letter of President Sargsyan.