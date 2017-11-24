Armenia-EU Common Aviation Area Agreement initialed

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. In the presence of Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and Head of Unit, International Transport Affairs, Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport Carlos Bermejo Acosta the Common Aviation Area Agreement between Ar4menia and the EU was initialed by the Deputy FM of Armenia Karen Nazaryan and EU's chief negotiator Klaus Gail, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.