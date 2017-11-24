Signing agreement with Armenia shows EU’s interest in cooperation with Armenia – Juncker

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with Armenia shows the interest of the European Union to cooperate with Armenia, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said during the press conference following the Eastern Partnership summit, underlining the progress Armenia has recorded.

“I have participated in all the summits of the Eastern Partnership and this is the first time the leaders speak openly and sincerely. We can record significant progress since the Riga summit two years ago. I speak also about the progress and achievements of Armenia, which means stable work, education and strong economy”, ARMENPRESS reports Juncker saying.

According to him, in the recent two years Armenia made the region more stable and all sides agree with that stability should start at home.

“The European Union can be useful in that regard, but stability should start at home. People should receive education, job and live in strong economic conditions”, Juncker added.

He emphasized that EU’s assistance to the Eastern Partnership participant countries focuses just on those issues. According to him, starting from 2009 the European Union has allocated 1.5 billion Euro assistance to the EaP countries.