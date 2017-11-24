Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-11-17
YEREVAN, 24 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 Նovember, USD exchange rate իս up by 0.13 drams to 483.99 drams. EUR exchange rate իս up by 1.51 drams to 574.40 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate իս down by 0.01 drams to 8.28 drams. GBP exchange rate իս up by 1.14 drams to 645.01 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price իս up by 58.29 drams to 20078.67 drams. Silver price իս up by 2.09 drams to 266.01 drams. Platinum price իս down by 73.88 drams to 14518.08 drams.
