EU Eastern Partnership summit adopts declaration

BRUSSELS, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Participants of the EU Eastern Partnership summit adopted a declaration, ARMENPRESS special correspondent reports from Brussels.

The declaration defines the values by which EU and Eastern Partnership countries must be guided with in the upcoming years, outlines directions of further partnership in economic, political, humanitarian and other fields. This time, the declaration doesn’t cite any conflict nominally.

In terms of general formulations regarding settlement of conflicts, they completely meet Armenia’s stances and views. Conflicts must be settled based on norms of international rights and principles – also taking into account existing formats and processes.

The EU’s stance regarding the NK conflict is expressed in the Comprehensive and Expanded Partnership agreement, which will be signed today.

The document touches upon the three main principles of settlement and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format.

The agreement will have the power of law, because it will be ratified by all parliaments of EU member states. The declaration also touched upon the agreement with Armenia.

Narine Nazaryan