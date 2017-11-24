Settlement of NK conflict is impossible without exercise of local people’s free right to self- determination – Armenian President

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict without the exercise of the NK people’s free right to self-determination is simply impossible, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said in his speech at the EU Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels on November 24, reports Armenpress.

“The Azerbaijani president once again makes unreasonable accusations addressed to Armenia. As much as the Azerbaijani side may try to distort and misinterpret the essence of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and its peaceful settlement, the conflict has to be settled on the basis of three principles of international law: the non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity and the peoples’ right to self-determination which have been proposed by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, the only structure having an international mandate dealing with the conflict settlement. The international community’s stance over the NK conflict is reflected in the statements adopted by the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group three Co-Chair countries. In this context the settlement of the conflict without the exercise of the NK people’s free right to self-determination is just impossible”, the President said.

He stated that each conflict is specific with its nature, essence and settlement grounds, and in this sense the attempts to view the conflicts in a single whole are incorrect.

“One more notification too: the United Nations has never adopted a resolution regarding the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The four resolutions adopted by the UN in 1993 related to the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh’s part which Azerbaijan refused. And now, after 25 years, to say that Armenia doesn’t fulfill its obligations, I think, is not relevant.

I am full of hope that the settlement of issues in the Eastern Partnership region will enable to have a more peaceful and prosperous Europe”, the President said, adding that Armenia will remain committed to its vision of strengthening peace and sustainable development.