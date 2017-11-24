PACE extends investigative body’s activities for Azerbaijan corruption probe

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The PACE Bureau has made a decision to extend the term of the independent investigation body probing the latest corruption scandals within the assembly until April 15, 2018, PACE Armenia delegation leader Arpine Hovhannisyan said.

The body will present its report on the matter by that deadline.

The Council of Europe launched a probe on May 31 regarding the bribery scandal in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in participation of Azerbaijan.

Several PACE officials are accused in making pro-Azerbaijani decisions for bribes.