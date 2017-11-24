Double-digit growth recorded in passenger flow, cargo transportation and flights in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Passenger transportations, cargo transportations and air traffic (flights, take-off-landings) have increased by double digits during 10 months of the current year.

Passenger flow in Armenia’s two airports in January-October comprised 2,154,092 people – an increase of 22,[email protected] compared to the previous year.

Cargo transportations in Zvartnots airport grew by 42,2% in the reporting period, with 18 thousand 910 tons being shipped against the 13 thousand of 2016.

Flights from Armenian airports, including landings, have also increased by 19,2%.