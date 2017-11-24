Polish Sejm adopts resolution relating to Armenian community

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Sejm of Poland (the lower house of the Polish parliament) has adopted a resolution relating to the Armenian community, reports Armenpress.

Arsen Babayan – head of the PR department in the Armenian Parliament, says 435 Polish MPs unanimously voted in favor of the resolution.

In the resolution the Polish Sejm expresses its gratitude to the Armenian community for the great role played in the history of Poland. The resolution also mentions the 650th anniversary of privileges granted to the Armenian community in Poland by King Casimir the Great.

The voting took place by the presence of the Armenian Ambassador to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan and the Armenian community representatives.

A similar resolution has been adopted by the Polish Senate in the presence of the Armenian delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan.