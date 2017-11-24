President Sargsyan meets with Belgian PM Charles Michel

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. As part of the visit to Belgium, Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan had a meeting on November 24 with Prime Minister Charles Michel, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

During the meeting, the Armenian President thanked for the warm reception and stressed that Armenia is interested to boost dialogue with Belgium, and to make the mutually beneficial cooperation with the good people of Belgium multifaceted.

The sides agreed that during the 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have regularly developed relations in multiple fields – relying on mutual trust and mutual understanding.

President Sargsyan and PM Michel agreed that this meeting is a good opportunity to outline further directions of cooperation and greatly highlighted expansion of partnership in international platforms, especially on the sidelines of the EU.

Speaking about the Armenia-EU relations, President Sargsyan expressed conviction that the signing of the Comprehensive and Expanded Partnership agreement will open a new chapter in the history of bilateral relations and will open new opportunities for further deepening of relations with the EU and members states, including Belgium

In the context of moving forward the Armenian-Belgian bilateral cooperation agenda, the President highlighted activating high level political contacts and expressed hope that the dialogue with Belgium, a friend and reliable partner for Armenia, will be continuous, and mutual visits will be more active.

President Sargsyan stressed that Belgium has a special significance for Armenia also because it gave shelter to genocide survivors, the generations of whom are the core of the Belgian-Armenian community. The President expressed the appreciation of the Armenian people to PM Michel for the latter’s June 18, 2015 statement, which was followed by the July 23 adoption of the Armenian Genocide recognition resolution by the House of Representatives, which completed the recognition process by Belgium: back in 1998 the Senate had recognized it.

The sides highlighted the role of the Armenian community in boosting bilateral relations.

The sides also discussed trade issues. The President suggested Belgian companies to consider engaging in activities in Armenia, taking into account the favorable investment conditions, and involvement in various integration processes.

According to the president, Armenia’s active membership to the International Organization of Francophonie is also a good chance for deepening cooperation with Belgium in all spheres in Francophone structures. The President mentioned that in 2018 Armenia will host the 17th summit of the organization and thanked Belgium for support, and also invited the PM to Armenia to take part in the summit.