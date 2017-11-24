Eastern Partnership Summit kicks off in Brussels – LIVE

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The 5th Summit of the Eastern Partnership kicks off in Brussels on November 24, reports Armenpress.

Heads of the EU member states and 6 leaders of the Eastern Partnership countries will outline the future cooperation during the Summit.

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan departed for Belgium to participate in the Summit. It is expected that Armenia and the EU will sign the new Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement during the Summit. The talks over the agreement lasted two years. It has been initialed in March, 2017.

EU Eastern Partnership countries are Armenia, Ukraine, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Azerbaijan.