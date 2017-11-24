Cilicia business club to open branch in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenia branch of the Cilicia business-club will be opened in Yerevan. The grand opening will take place November 25, 25:00 in Marriot Hotel.

On the sidelines of the event, an agreement will be signed between the business club and the Development Foundation of Armenia.

Delegations from Russia will attend the events.

The purpose of opening the Yerevan branch of the club is to boost cooperation between Armenian and Russian businessmen.

The Cilicia business club was founded in Moscow in 2014. It is a platform for multilateral cooperation of major companies and various experts.