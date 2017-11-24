Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s Telethon 2017 raises 12.505.456 USD

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. 12 million 505 thousand 456 USD has been raised in donations as a result of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s Telethon 2017, reports Armenpress.

The funds will be used for two major agricultural-development projects in Artsakh: the drilling of deep-water wells and construction of irrigation networks; and the installation of solar power stations.

Last year 15.4 million USD has been raised during the Telethon under the slogan “My Artsakh”. It was spent for restoration of Artsakh’s affected settlements, safety and protection of the civilians, construction of houses for numerous families in Artsakh.

Over the 25 years of its activity the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has implemented more than 50.000 programs worth 350 million USD in Armenia and Artsakh thanks to nearly 700.000 donors.