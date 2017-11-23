President Sargsyan presents perspectives of Armenia-EU cooperation development to European Friends of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. In the framework of his working visit to the Kingdom of Belgium, President Serzh Sargsyan met with the members of the Board of European Friends of Armenia international non-governmental organization. Greeting the participants of the meeting, the President of Armenia highlighted the importance of similar contacts with Armenia’s friends who, according to the President, have assumed an important and responsible mission, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.

Serzh Sargsyan thanked the organization for standing by and supporting Armenia and went on emphasize that by voicing Armenia’s concerns on European platforms, providing comprehensive information on Armenia and raising awareness of our country in Europe and, thereby, shaping a favorable opinion, the European Friends of Armenia are doing valuable and significant work, while at the same time promoting Armenia’s cooperation with European countries, European institutions and mobilizing Armenia’s friends.

The President of Armenia presented the hectic agenda of his meetings and discussions in the framework of his working visit to Brussels, talked about the prospects of EU-Armenia cooperation and relationship, dwelling on issues of paramount importance to Armenia, including the regional developments. The President answered the questions of meeting participants.