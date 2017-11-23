Russia respects the signing of Armenia-EU cooperation agreement – Maria Zakharova

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Official representative of the Foreign Ministry of Russia Maria Zakharova has commented on the new framework agreement between Armenia and the EU, the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement planed to be signed in the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership summit and answered the question what it can mean for Armenian-Russian relations.

“We develop our relations with other countries, particularly with Armenia, and we do that so that it’s mutually beneficial. At the same time we understand that any state has its own foreign political interests, goals, problems and we respect them”, ARMENPRESS reports Zakharova saying.

At the same time she added that the RF has taken various foreign policy steps in the direction of partnership with official Yerevan. “You have witnessed top level meetings, meetings at the level of foreign ministries, during which a large scope of issues were discussed, exhibitions were opened, and relevant statements were issued.

At the same time any country has its own foreign policy activities that go in line with its foreign policy doctrine”, Zakharova said.