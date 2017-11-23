Azerbaijan confirms information on discovering body of Azerbaijani soldier near Armenian positions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry of Azerbaijan has confirmed the statement issued by the Armenian Defense Ministry earlier on discovering a body of an Azerbaijani serviceman in the neutral zone near Armenia’s south-western section of the state border.

ARMENPRESS reports the Azerbaijani defense ministry told APA agency that the body of conscript Jalibeyli Bahruz Parvizoghlu was discovered near Nakhichevan’s Ordubad region, near the Armenian border. It’s mentioned that the Azerbaijani serviceman committed a war crime after which he fled.

A criminal case has been initiated in Azerbaijan, investigation is underway.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry of Armenia had issued a statement. The Armenian Defense Ministry expressed readiness to hand over the body of the soldier to Azerbaijan with mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.