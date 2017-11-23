Azerbaijani soldier found dead near Armenia border

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian military discovered the body of an Azerbaijani soldier in the morning of November 23 outside a military position stationed in the south-eastern section of the Armenian state border. The body was found in the neutral zone.

According to intelligence, the dead soldier is a captain, company commander of the Azerbaijani military, who escaped a military base after a crime, the defense ministry said.

The Armenian Defense Ministry expressed readiness to hand over the body of the soldier to Azerbaijan with mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Other details regarding the incident are being clarified.