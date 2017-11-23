Armenia to welcome Azerbaijan’s accession to EEU if it ends hostile activities – deputy FM Kocharyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Not only should EEU non-member states not take damaging steps for member states of the organization, but so should even observer states, deputy FM of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan said after today’s Cabinet meeting, commenting on a question regarding the possibility of Azerbaijan’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union.

“Azerbaijan’s membership to the EEU implies maintaining the EEU agreement’s provision, under which even an observer state, not only a member, shouldn’t take steps in harm of member states or overall the EEU. This implies that if Azerbaijan wants to somehow get closer to the EEU, it shouldn’t take such steps”, Kocharyan said, adding that Armenia will welcome Azerbaijan’s accession to the EEU, if the country maintains the abovementioned condition.

“If we speak of the economic field, it is enough to recall one thing – Azerbaijan is blockading Armenia. The joining or becoming an observer of this country to the EEU will be welcomed by us, is Azerbaijan implements the commitments which are set for both observer and member states, and this means that Azerbaijan should abolish the blockade, it means not to take hostile activities against Armenia, it means to end anti-Armenian sentiment”, he said.