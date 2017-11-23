Armenia can serve as dialogue bridge between EU and EAEU – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The signing of Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement between Armenia and the European Union will in no way hinder the Armenian-Russian allied relations, Eduard Sharmazanov, Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, told Armenpress.

He said by the upcoming agreement with the EU Armenia will conduct institutional reforms in human rights, democracy, humanitarian, justice and other spheres, and Russia is Armenia’s key partner with which the relations are dynamically developing.

“The Armenian-Russian allied relations have no alternative. All those who try to undermine these relations, who announce that the signing of the EU-Armenia agreement can impact the Armenian-Russian ties, are engaged in useless work”, Sharmazanov said.

The Vice Speaker noted that Armenia and Russia will continue developing the relations at all directions. “The vivid evidence of this is the new loan agreement worth 100 million USD by which Russia provides modern arms to Armenia, the evidence of this are the recent meetings of the presidents of the two countries, the meetings at parliamentary level, the upcoming economic investments by Russia in Armenia. We will continue developing our relations with Russia in political, economic, military, humanitarian and other spheres”, Sharmazanov highlighted.

He is convinced that the better the relations of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the EU, the more Armenia will benefit. Eduard Sharmazanov stated that Armenia has always supported the dialogue, adding that at the moment Armenia is the only country which uses the EU’s GSP+ regime.

“The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement between the EU and Armenia will open new opportunities for the EAEU member states so that they will be able to attract economic investments from the EU or enter the EU market. Armenia can act as a dialogue and cooperation bridge between the two Unions”, Vice Speaker Sharmazanov said.

On November 24 the EU Eastern Partnership summit will be held in Brussels. During the summit the Armenia-EU agreement is expected to be signed. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan departed for Brussels to participate in the Summit. The EU Eastern Partnership countries are Armenia, Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova and Azerbaijan.