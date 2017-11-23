PM Karapetayn attends opening ceremony of International Wine Conference in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan attended the opening ceremony of the International Wine Conference which is being held in Yerevan from November 23 to 24, press service of the government told Armenpress.

Welcoming the Conference participants, the PM noted: “Armenia today, in fact, is experiencing a wine revival. Maintaining our winemaking traditions we are combining them with the latest advanced technologies and scientific potential having a hope and making a quality wine. By saying an Armenian wine we understand a history of more than 6000 years, traditions, culture, dedication and love towards vine and wine.

This field has been recognized by the Armenian government as the priority sector of the economy. We have formed the Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia aimed at boosting the viticulture in the country, increasing the reputation and competitiveness of the country’s winemaking in international spheres, increasing the export volumes, Armenia’s attractiveness as a winemaking country. This is our final goal, and we are sure we will achieve it to make the Armenian wine as a famous international brand, attract new investments in winemaking, increase the wine export volumes and have our firm and stable place in the world’s “wine map”.

I want to inform you that the trends are quite positive. In 2016 nearly 7.5 million liters of wine has been produced in Armenia, which is more than 14% compared to 2015. In terms of exports we also have a good figure: in 2016 more than 1.8 million liters of wine has been exported which is more than 37% compared to 2015. My partners promised that the analysis for 2017 is not over yet, but the dynamics is maintained and is also positive”.

According to the PM, today wine factories equipped with French, Italian, German technologies operate in Armenia, there are Argentine, American, Swiss and Italian investments, and the Diaspora-Armenian partners comprise majority among investors.

“It’s also welcoming that we have an increase in domestic investments. This is very important since having an increase of domestic investments in the economy we are convinced that we will also have a large-scale foreign investments. Armenia is open for attracting large-scale investments in wine, viticulture and other spheres, and we are ready with our partners to work to ensure the best business environment for investors. And I believe that this Conference is a unique platform for Armenia to discuss the global wine trends and the best experiences with the best specialists from different countries, establish new cooperation ties for the development of Armenian winemaking and develop new mutually beneficial programs with our international partners”, PM Karapetyan said, wishing the participants a productive work.

The International Wine Conference has been initiated by the Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia.



