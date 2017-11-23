Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 November

Armenian President to depart for Belgium on working visit


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will depart for the Kingdom of Belgium to participate in the summits of the European People’s Party (EPP) and the EU Eastern Partnership in Brussels on November 23-24, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the visit President Sargsyan will have meetings with King of Belgium Philippe and Prime Minister Charles Michel.



Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
