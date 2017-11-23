Armenia, Syria tourism & business opportunities to be presented in Damascus and Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Tourism and business opportunities will be mutually presented in Syria and Armenia.

Hovhannes Azizyan, deputy minister of economic development and investments of Armenia told ARMENPRESS that the agreements reached during the visit of the Armenian minister Suren Karayan to Syria are currently under discussion. Particularly, an agreement was reached to organize a Tourism and Industry Week of Syria and Armenia in Yerevan and Damascus.

“The political agreement exists, and now we are discussing the format and date of the week. The week will have both business and tourism orientation. Now we’ll try to understand mutual interests in terms of what Armenian products and directions are of interest in Syria and vice versa. We will exchange the list and we will try to invite the businesses to Armenia, and from our country to Syria to form business ties”, he said.

The deputy minister said a similar event is planned to be held in Lebanon also, with agreements having been reached during the minister’s visit to the country.

“We plan to boost tourism visits because we see serious opportunities in the Lebanese market. By the way, certain business ties have been established during the minister’s visit to Lebanon for founding an industry in Armenia”, he said.