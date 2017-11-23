President of Artsakh meets with members of France-Artsakh friendship circle

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on November 22 had a meeting with a group of members of the France-Artsakh friendship circle in the French National Assembly (the lower house of the parliament), press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Various issues relating to the France-Artsakh ties were discussed.

President Bako Sahakyan expressed gratitude to the members of the friendship circle highly appreciating the major and important work carried out by them for years.