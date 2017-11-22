Bryan May elected new chair of Canada-Armenia parliamentary friendship group

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Canada-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group (CAPFG) held its annual general meeting in Ottawa on November 21, where MP Bryan May of Cambridge was elected as its new chair. This was the first meeting of the friendship group after the untimely passing of its former chair, the late Arnold Chan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Armenian National Committee of Canada.

A significant number of parliamentarians from all major political parties, along with guests from the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Canada and the Armenian National Committee of Canada were present at the meeting. Also present were co-chairs, MP Harold Albrecht (Conservative Party of Canada), MP Alexandre Boulerice (New Democratic Party of Canada), and a number of newly registered members.

Along with several topics concerning the advancement of political and economic ties between the two countries, the meeting specifically discussed the relations of the two countries within international organizations and especially within the Organization of La Francophonie.

Pursuant to the motion passed at the last meeting, the friendship group unanimously agreed to continue working with Global Affairs Canada, urging them to actively pursue the establishment of a permanent Canadian diplomatic representation in Yerevan, Armenia.

Armenia’s ambassador to Canada, HE Levon Martirosyan and the president of the Armenian National Committee of Canada, Mr. Shahen Mirakian also addressed the meeting, where they congratulated the newly elected chairman and discussed certain topics of importance to the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian-Canadian community respectively.

At the end of the meeting, the friendship group reiterated the importance of further advancing the ties between Canada and Armenia and discussed upcoming initiatives that are aimed towards the advancement of relations.