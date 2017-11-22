It’s snowing on some roads of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia informs that on November 22 by 20:00 it’s snowing on the roads of the regions of Sevan, Sisian, Goris, Artik, Vayk, Aragats, Maralik, Spitak, Chambarak, Ararat, Ashtarak, Talin, Dilijan, Kotayk, Aparan, Ashotsk regions, and the curves of Tigranashen and Dilijan.

All interstate roads are open.