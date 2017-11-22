Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-11-17

YEREVAN, 22 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 November, USD exchange rate is up by 0.09 drams to 483.75 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.41 drams to 568.65 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.06 drams to 8.21 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 0.65 drams to 640.87 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 41.39 drams to 19959.06 drams. Silver price is down by 2.21 drams to 264.4 drams. Platinum price is down by 121.72 drams to 14417.56 drams.