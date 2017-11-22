Political scientist doesn’t see any obstacle for signing of EU-Armenia agreement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Only a person, who doesn’t understand diplomacy, can talk about the obstacles on signing the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan, Director of the Caucasus Institute, told reporters on November 22, reports Armenpress.

“The possibility of signing the EU-Armenia agreement is very high. As I know, there are minor issues in the signing process, they are also technical, than political. I don’t see any political problem and there is no need to assume that some problems can emerge over the signing of the agreement within two days”, Iskandaryan said.

The Eastern Partnership summit will be held in Brussels on November 24 during which the Armenia-EU agreement is expected to be signed.