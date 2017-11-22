Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 November

Weather update: Stepantsminda-Lars highway still closed for heavy trucks


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The traffic department of Georgia’s ministry of infrastructures told the Armenian ministry of transport, communication and information technologies that on November 22, as of 15:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for light passenger vehicles, the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

At the moment the highway is closed for heavy trucks due to snow.



Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
