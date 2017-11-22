Weather update: Stepantsminda-Lars highway still closed for heavy trucks
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The traffic department of Georgia’s ministry of infrastructures told the Armenian ministry of transport, communication and information technologies that on November 22, as of 15:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for light passenger vehicles, the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.
At the moment the highway is closed for heavy trucks due to snow.
