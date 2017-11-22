Light snowfalls in several parts of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Light snow is reported along the highways of Ashotsk, Aparan, Aragats, Tashir, Dilijan and the Vardenyats Pass, the ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies said.

The ministry said highway supervision agencies are working round the clock to ensure the safety of the roads.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

All roads and highways of interstate and republican significance are open.