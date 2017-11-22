Spread of hatred through media and education in Armenia’s some neighboring countries is concerning – FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. In some OSCE participating states, that are neighbors of Armenia, the areas of particular concern are the increase in number of prisoners of conscience, the spread of hatred, especially through media and education, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said during a conference on “Preventing and Countering Hate Crimes against Christians and Members of other Religious Groups - Perspectives from the OSCE and Beyond” in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“The recent international reports present a rather sad picture of religious freedom across the world. According to one of them, about 80% of humanity lives in places with “high” or “very high” religious restrictions. Other reports mention the deterioration of situation in this regard, including in some of the OSCE participating states that are neighbors of Armenia. In the OSCE region there is a certain tendency among those participating states, famous for violations of commitments in terms of the OSCE human rights, fundamental freedoms in particular, to conceal the human rights violations presenting themselves as an island of tolerance or even as the best example for others. Presenting in one organization as multicultural, multi-religious, in another one asking for religious support and finally replacing human rights with spread of hatred among their own society, perhaps can give results only as a short-term propaganda, but certainly they undermine the stability and security in the region”, the Armenian FM said.