Artsakh Defense Army servicemen posthumously awarded with “For Service in Battle” medal
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on November 22 signed a decree according to which servicemen of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army's N division Gegham Zaqaryan, Sargis Abrahamyan, Sargis Meliqyan were posthumously awarded with the "For Service in Battle" medal for bravery shown during the defense of the Artsakh Republic state border, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
