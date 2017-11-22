‘Tsakhkadzor can be a global chess center’ – Ashot Anastasyan Memorial Tournament opens in Armenian resort town

TSAKHKADZOR, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Vice-President of Armenia’s Chess Federation Smbat Lmputyan says the first Tsakhkadzor Open International Tournament is a success, which is being preceded by a blitz tournament dedicated to the memory of Ashot Anastasyan.

“We couldn’t even imagine that we would have so many participants. I am happy and surprised that the Ashot Anastasyan Tournament has nearly 200 participants. This is a big achievement for Tsakhkadzor and our country. This tournament is a big celebration. Like we wanted to make Jermuk become a chess center, I think Tsakhkadzor also can be a chess center for the entire world”, Lputyan said.

Ashot Anastasyan was an international chess grandmasters, 8-time champion of Armenia.

Chess players from 17 countries, including 23 international GMs and 23 international and FIDE masters will take part in the Tsakhkadzor Open.