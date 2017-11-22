US actor and singer David Cassidy passes away at 67

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. US actor and singer David Cassidy, who found fame in The Partridge Family before going on to become a 1970s teen pop idol, has died aged 67, BBC reports.

He was hospitalized last week after suffering multiple organ failure. Earlier this year the singer said he had dementia.

He became a star playing Keith Partridge in The Partridge Family - a 1970s sitcom about a mother and five children who formed a rock and roll band.

David Cassidy received multiple Grammy nominations and sold more than 30 million records worldwide.

At the peak of his fame in the 1970s, his fan club had a bigger membership than that of The Beatles and Elvis Presley.