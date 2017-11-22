Military authorities probe fatal landmine explosion in Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The military investigative committee has launched an investigation into the death of three soldiers.

As reported earlier, three soldiers of an Artsakhi military base died on November 21 as result of a landmine explosion.

Lieutenant Gegham Zakaryan, Private Sargis Abrahamyan and Private Sargis Melikyan were engaged in engineering work at the military position when the blast occurred.

Another soldier, Private Narek Hoveyan, was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and is in serious condition.

A criminal case was initiated in the 3rd garrison investigative department.