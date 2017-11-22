State Department compares US-Turkey relations with marriage

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Heather Nauert, spokesperson of the US Department of State, compared the US-Turkey relations with a marriage during a press briefing on November 21, reports TASS.

“As we’ve seen this year, there are some countries where we have – our relationship with these countries can ebb and flow sometimes. You have – like a marriage. You have a good day and sometimes you have a bad day. Somebody may say something that later they regret saying. Turkey is a NATO member and a valued ally of the United States”, Heather Nauert said.