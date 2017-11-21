Zimbabwe's President Mugabe resigns
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has resigned. ARMENPRESS reports, citing BBC, parliament speaker Jacob Mudenda has said.
According to Reuters, in the resignation letter Mugabe emphasized that he made the decision on his own accord.
The surprise announcement halted an impeachment hearing that had begun against him.
Robert Mugabe has led the country since independence gained in 1980.
