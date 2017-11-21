Armenian PM receives deputy chairman of House of Representatives of Belarus’ Parliament

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on November 21 received the delegation led by Boleslav Pirshtuk, deputy chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus’ Parliament, co-chair of the inter-parliamentary committee, press service of the government told Armenpress.

The Armenian PM expressed confidence that the results of the 10th session of the inter-parliamentary committee held in Yerevan will contribute to further developing and strengthening the bilateral political and economic ties. Highlighting in particular the economic mutual partnership, the PM said the bilateral trade turnover is at a low level and added that the governments of the two countries now are discussing concrete steps and programs aimed at boosting the bilateral economic ties. PM Karapetyan attached importance to the engagement of the Belarusian capital in the Meghri free economic zone. He said the Armenian side is ready to create the maximum favorable conditions for the Belarusian business.

Boleslav Pirshtuk assessed the works of the 10th session of the inter-parliamentary committee as effective and stated that the sides agreed to form working groups which will act in different spheres and will try to contribute to the constant development of Armenian-Belarusian friendly ties by their activities. Boleslav Pirshtuk attached importance to boosting the economic ties and in this sense considered necessary to organize bilateral direct flights and establish joint enterprises. He expressed confidence that the two countries have great opportunities and potential to develop the cooperation.