Cancellation ceremony of new souvenir sheet dedicated to 25th anniversary of Armenia-Russia diplomatic ties held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. A souvenir sheet with two stamps dedicated to the theme “25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation” has been cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC in the premises of the National Gallery of Armenia on November 21, HayPost CJSC told Armenpress.

One of the postage stamps with nominal 280 AMD depicts the coat of arms of the Republic of Armenia and the other - the coat of arms of the Russian Federation.

The souvenir sheet depicts the building of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the building of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The souvenir sheet with two postage stamps is designed in the colors of the flags of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation.

The souvenir sheet with two stamps with nominal values of 280 AMD is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with the print run of 20 000 pcs. The author of the souvenir sheet’s design is the designer of HayPost CJSC David Dovlatyan.

The souvenir sheet with two stamps was cancelled by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Edward Nalbandian, the Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of the Republic of Armenia Vahan Martirosyan.

Date of issue: November 21, 2017

Designer: David Dovlatyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

Stamp size: 34,0 x 34,0 mm

S/sheet size: 90,0 x 70,0 mm

Print run: 20 000 pcs.