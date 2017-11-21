Belarus’ parliamentarians visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Boleslav Pirshtuk, deputy chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus’ Parliament, Co-Chair of the Inter-parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between Armenia and Belarus, and the Committee members visited the Tsisternakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on November 21, press service of the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The Belarusian delegation was accompanied by Eduard Sharmazanov, Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Co-Chair of the Inter-parliamentary Committee on Cooperation.

The guests laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and paid tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims with a moment of silence.

They also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the exhibits and left a note in the Memory Book.

“What we have seen and heard, of course, does not fit into the normal human brain and it’s difficult to imagine how such thing could happen. Peaceful and innocent people, who wanted to live in their homeland, have been killed”, Boleslav Pirshtuk said.

He expressed hope that the historical truth will be restored.