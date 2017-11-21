“Armenian-Russian dialogue actively develops”- President Vladimir Putin’s address for Yerevan exhibition

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia was opened today in the National Gallery of Armenia in Yerevan.

In attendance of the event were Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, ministers, lawmakers, scientists and artists.

The exhibition titled “Armenia-Russia: Friendship Forged by Centuries” includes historic photos and documents relating to diplomatic relations of the modern period of both countries.

Both Nalbandian and Lavrov delivered remarks at the event.

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov also read President Vladimir Putin’s message for the occasion.

“During the current year we mark two significant events – the 25h anniversary of diplomatic relations of the two countries and the 20th anniversary of the Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Aid Treaty. Armenia and Russia aren’t simply good neighbors, the two countries are united by history, the pride of the ancestors’ deeds, friendship and understanding. It is important that today the Armenian-Russian dialogue is actively developing, it is being supplemented with true work, future programs. We cooperate in the transportation, energy, economy, energy, culture and education fields. We support each other in the international arena”, Putin said in the message.

Larisa Rogovaya, director of Russia’s State Archive, said that a part of the documents have been brought from Russia, while the remaining have been provided by Armenian authorities.