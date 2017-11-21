President Sargsyan holds meeting with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on November 21 received Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President noted with satisfaction that the year of the 25th anniversary of establishment of Armenia-Russia diplomatic ties, the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance was productive from the perspective of bilateral relations.

“Today these relations are characterized as really allied. I fully share this view since these relations at all levels are distinguished by the high level of political dialogue, broad foreign policy coordination, a very good cooperation in military, military-technical and humanitarian spheres”, the Armenian President said, attaching importance to the active mutual visits within the frames of which the Russian Prime Minister, ministers of industry, education and healthcare visited Armenia in the recent months, and during these days the foreign minister visits the country.

President Serzh Sargsyan also highlighted the numerous events held jointly, such as the Armenian-Russian inter-regional forum, the international forum of the Eurasian partnership, the Armenian-Russian youth forum, the 30th session of the inter-parliamentary commission held in early November.

The President noted that the Armenian-Russian relations are consistently developing, adding that it’s necessary to work on developing the inter-state relations and strengthening the friendship between the two peoples.

In his turn the Russian FM thanked for the reception and conveyed to the President the warm greetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin with whom recently the Armenian President officially opened the Armenian Culture Days in Russia with the Martiros Saryan exhibition. The minister presented the results of the meeting and discussions held with his Armenian counterpart in Yerevan.

“In addition to attending the opening of the exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties and the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance with you today, I and Edward Nalbandian held a very detailed talks, a joint press conference, touched upon all spheres of our allied relations and strategic partnership as you mentioned in detail. I will not repeat since in fact there is no sphere of human activity where Russia and Armenia do not have a real mechanism of practical mutual partnership. The fact that you highly appreciate our cooperation in the foreign policy field is a great honor for us. We will try to justify your trust and that of the Russian President”, Lavrov said.







